If some children are weak in studies, extra classes will be organised for them, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, Saturday, April 8, responding to a BJP leader who posted mark sheets of students who didn't perform well. The minister took to Twitter alleging that he would initiate help with organising classes that will help with the improvement of their performance in future.

“One of these children will become the prime minister of the country in future and we do not want anyone to become PM in future with a fake degree," Kejriwal tweeted. The response came as a stark reply as opposed to his policies that seemed to not work in the favour of students studying in government schools.

The statement from the chief minister came in response to BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana who posted mark sheets of government school students and alleged that more than one lakh children fail in Class IX every year, as PTI reported. Kejriwal, in his defence meanwhile, safeguarding his position, gave a reply to the member of the opposition party that might help secure the students better marks in future.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress also demanded a probe into the allegations of teachers “being forced” to write “answers on blank exam papers” of Class IX and XI students of Delhi government schools.