A day after a Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at by another student at a hospital, the varsity, on Friday, September 30, assured that the campus has a robust security mechanism and that students' safety is the administration's priority. Registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri explained to PTI that a scuffle broke out on the campus but was immediately resolved by the authorities.



However, the students got involved in another round of fighting at a hospital during which one of them sustained a bullet injury, as per PTI.



Here is what happened



Around 8.50 pm on Thursday, September 29, information was received regarding a quarrel at the varsity library. Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained a blunt force injury to his head and went to Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar with his friend Nauman Ali for treatment.



Meanwhile, a student from the opposing group, Zalal, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, came to the hospital with his friends and fired a gun at Ali outside the emergency ward, as per PTI. Ali sustained a superficial injury to the scalp. The injured were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The crime team is inspecting the scene of the crime, police had earlier said, as per PTI.



The university’s response



"A scuffle broke out on the campus between two groups in the morning and we immediately took action and resolved the issue. In the evening, the group engaged in another fight and a student suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital," Jafri said.



"In the hospital, a few students along with outside people fired bullets. On the campus, we ensure the safety and security of the students. We ensure discipline is maintained and that the students are safe. Their safety is our priority," he added.



Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. In a statement on Friday, September 30, the hospital said no bystander, patient or hospital staff was injured. The situation was immediately brought under control,” it added.