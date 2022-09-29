On September 28, after releasing the rank list for PG (post-graduation) degree and PG diploma medical and dental courses, Tamil Nadu's (TN) Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions would be released in two to three days. Additionally, counselling will be conducted after the Union Health Ministry completes its first round of counselling for All India Quota seats, he added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details about the admissions, he said from September 22 to 27, Tuesday, 21,183 online applications were downloaded for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. Out of those applications, 12,429 filled-in applications were submitted. Further, he added the online counselling for PG admissions will begin on Thursday, September 29 and end by October 6.

Meanwhile, he released the rank list for admission to postgraduate degree and diploma courses in government seats in government medical and dental colleges and government seats in self-financing medical colleges. In this context, he said that the rank list was released for admissions to 23 government medical colleges and 14 self-financing medical colleges in TN, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Moreover, the health minister also cleared the air that School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi tested positive for H1N1 influenza, not dengue as reported in the media. Further, he stressed that swine flu cases are coming down to Tamil Nadu and as of September 27, TN had 421 active H1N1 cases and 344 dengue cases. In the last 10 months, TN reported 4,068 dengue cases.