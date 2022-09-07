Academics, examination and results — these three are the major causes of anxiety among school-going children while over 33 per cent comply with peer pressure most of the times, a survey on mental health and well-being of students by NCERT said, as stated in a report by PTI.



The survey gathered that at least 73 per cent of the students are satisfied with their school life, while over 45 per cent of the students are not satisfied with their body image.



Who conducted the survey and how?

The Manodarpan Cell of the NCERT undertook the task of conducting the survey to help understand the perceptions of school students on aspects related to their mental health and well-being.

It collected information from students across gender and grades — middle state (6-8) and secondary stage (9 to 12) between January to March 2022.

Anonymity of participants was ensured by making the name column optional, allowing students the comfort, privacy and independence to respond, the NCERT said.

Focus of the survey

"Decline in satisfaction with personal and school life is seen as students shift from middle to secondary stage. The secondary stage is marked by challenges of identity crisis, increased sensitivity towards relationships, peer pressure, fear of board examination, anxiety and uncertainty experienced by students for their future admissions, career etc," the survey report released on Tuesday said.

The focus of the survey was on the aspects known to contribute to the mental health and well-being of students.

It explored students' perceptions about their own self and how they think others view them in the context of feelings, academics, relationships, peers, managing emotions, handling challenging situations etc as these are important determinants which impact mental health, the NCERT said.



More findings from the survey

The survey found that 81 per cent of the respondents attribute studies, exams and results as major causes of anxiety, as stated in a report by PTI.

As many as 43 per cent of the total respondents admitted being able to quickly adapt to changes and the response of students at the middle stage (46 per cent) was higher than students at the secondary stage (41 per cent).

A total of 51 per cent of the students face difficulty in learning online while 28 per cent of the respondent students are hesitant in asking questions, as per the survey.

It found that "yoga and meditation, attempts to shift the way they think and writing journals were reported as frequently adopted strategies by students for coping with stress".

Trusting others is another aspect looked into as it helps in relating with others, forming social connections and enhancing the quality of relationships, the NCERT said.

A total of 27 per cent of the students reported that they frequently trust people, the survey said.

A lower percentage of students' responses at both the middle stage (27.4 per cent) and secondary stage (26.5 per cent) reflects lower trusting ability among students of both stages.

Exploring the contentment of students with personal and school life indicates higher satisfaction towards school life in comparison to personal life.

Findings show encouraging trends as researches suggest that students' sense of belonging to school has an influence on their academic engagement.

Higher school engagement leads to higher academic achievement and reduced likelihood of students dropping out of schools, the NCERT said.

COVID-19 pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic impacted different aspects of life in several spheres, resulting in changes in routine, lifestyle and the ways in which we interact with others, it said.

The survey also covered the emotions experienced by students, especially during the unprecedented times of COVID-19, the attempts of continuing teaching-learning online and the challenges experienced by students.

