The last date for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) choice filling for Round 2 for the General category (Engineering seats) is tomorrow, October 27. The choice filling opened on October 24 at 3 pm and will close tomorrow. Candidates can now change or edit preferences in choice filling through the official website — comedk.org.

The allotment results for Round 2 Phase 2 for GM seats will be out on October 29, 11 am. The candidates who have been allotted seats can reserve their seats by making the payment from October 29, 11 am to November 3, 1 pm.

Here’s how candidates can apply for the COMEDK Engineering Counselling:

1. Visit the official website of the COMEDK — www.comedk.org/

2. On the webpage, click the link that directs you to the Engineering login.

3. Enter your registration details and login.

4. Change or edit preference in the choice filling form.

5. Click submit and a copy of the form may be taken for future reference.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 is conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. The counselling is conducted for admissions to engineering, architecture and medical colleges in Karnataka. Candidates who qualified COMEDK UGET 2022 can participate in the COMEDK counselling/document verification for the allocation of seats in their choice of college and course. COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment is done based on the candidate's rank, preferences and seat availability.