On October 21, the Education Minister of Telangana, Sabitha Indira Reddy, tweeted directing the District Education Officer (DEO) to immediately cancel BSD DAV Public School's permission in view of the rape of a four-year-old girl student. The disheartening incident was reported on October 18 by the victim's parents where Rajini Kumar, the driver for the school principal, has been accused of raping the victim for the last two months and raping her in the lab opposite the principal's chamber on Monday, October 17.

Further, the Minister requested the remaining students of the school to make arrangements for admissions in the neighbouring schools so as to not disturb this academic year. The Minister assured that the responsibility of clearing parents' doubts with this will be borne by an officer of the District Education Department.

A committee to be formed?

In order to avoid the recurrence of such incidents, the Minister said a committee headed by the Education Secretary will be formed to advise the government on the security measures to be taken. Who will comprise the committee? Director of the School Education Department, the Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department and DIG-level officers who are overseeing the safety of women in the police department.

Further, the Minister stated that the committee will submit its report within a week. Based on this report, measures will be taken for ensuring the safety of the students, she added.