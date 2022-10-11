The Supreme Court has now posted the pleas filed by students who had returned from war-torn Ukraine seeking permission to continue their medical education in India for November 1, as per LiveLaw.



The counsel informed the bench that at the last meeting, the Solicitor General had said that a meeting between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Health Ministry was to take place, as per a tweet by LiveLaw.



The National Medical Commission (NMC) had earlier, on September 6, allowed students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine to move to other universities in different countries. The mobility programme offered by Ukraine has been considered by the Commission in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs.



However, the degree will be given by the parent Ukrainian university, the Commission announced, in its public notice, as stated in a report by IANS. Following this, on September 16, the Court suggested that the Union Government could create a web portal containing the details of the foreign universities where the Ukraine returnee students can complete their courses as per the academic mobility programme approved by NMC, as per LiveLaw. The case was last heard on September 23.