The protesting students of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, have decided that they would be withdrawing Outpatient Department (OPD) services after 12 pm on November 23, 2022. The doctors have been agitating against the state's bond policy.



The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the institute stated in a letter dated November 22, "After multiple meetings with the delegations, no satisfactory response was given to the students. Hence, to show support to these students..it was decided that RDA would stage a symbolic protest by organizing Pen Down on November 19, 21 and 22."



They added that if the government authorities give no concrete response, they will be escalating the protest by withdrawing all the OPD services, elective and ward services for an indefinite period of time. To recall, the doctors had given a 72-hour ultimatum to the state government to meet their demands. Following this, they shut down their OPD services on November 19 and continued their protest against the government's bond policy. The shutdown was for an hour, from 10 am to 11 am.