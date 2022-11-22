Students from Osmania University having backlog papers can now clear them even after the expiration of the stipulated time by paying a penalty fee, as per a notice brought out by the Controller of Examinations of the varsity today, November 22. The notice applies to those students who were admitted in the academic years starting from 2010 till 2017.

"As per decision of Standing Committee of Academic Senate, the students of UG, PG and Professional Programmes of all Faculties are permitted to clear their backlog papers after the stipulated period by appearing in the ensuing examinations of the concerned programme. The notifications for the said examinations will be issued as per the programme in due course of time," the official notice reads.

It also informs that the decision to allow students to clear their backlogs has been taken after the requests of the students, parents and colleges belonging to the UG, PG and Professional programmes were approved by the Senate. Scholars who have pending dissertations and projects can also avail this opportunity. However, the concerned people should keep in mind that this is a "ONE TIME CHANCE" as the notice cautions. A penalty fee of Rs 10,000 per paper has to be paid by the students who wish to avail of this chance, while a penalty fee of Rs 20,000 has to be paid for completing projects, viva-voce and dissertations for ME and MTech courses.

The notice further mentions that all the notifications about the upcoming exams in this regard would be issued on the Osmania University website — osmania.ac.in — from time to time. Hence, students are advised to keep an eye on the site regularly.