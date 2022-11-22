A case has been registered against a student of a private university in Bengaluru for allegedly peeping into the girls' toilet and recording a video of them, police said on Tuesday, November 22.



The 21-year-old student pursuing law at the university was booked recently on charges of sexual harassment and the Information Technology Act, as stated in a report by PTI. The accused student was caught in the past peeping into the toilet and was let off with a warning after he submitted an apology letter from him, as per the report.



The student did not mend his ways and again repeated his act two days later. This time, the management decided to hand over the case to the police, as per PTI.



Cases in other institutes

In the video leak case in Chandigarh University (CU), no objectionable videos of other women were found in the suspect's phone, according to the chargesheet filed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab police that was probing the case, according to reports. Additionally, following this incident, three male students allegedly shot a video of a 19-year-old girl changing her clothes in the bathroom of an institute in Bhopal where all of them study and later, tried to extort money from her by threatening to circulate the clip, as per reports.