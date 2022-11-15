The entrance exam application date for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) programme has been extended. The National Testing Agency extended the application date for the academic year 2023-25 till November 24, as stated in a report by Indian Express.

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website — iift.ac.in

2. Select the latest update option

3. Click on ‘Public Notice by NTA for the admission of MBA (IB) 2023-25’

4. Click on apply online

5. Select IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration

6. Read the information bulletin and tick the ‘I have downloaded and read the information bulletin’ after scrolling down

7. Select new registration

8. Enter your details

9. Click submit and you will get an application number

10. Login with your application number, password and security pin

11. Submit the application

12. Pay the fees

13. Download for future reference

Also, the date for the release of admit cards will be announced on the official website. The MBA (International Business) programme offered by IIFT, is a six-trimester general management programme.