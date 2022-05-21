Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, unveiled how the state is right at the forefront when it comes to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He was speaking to stakeholders of education from other foreign countries at the Commonwealth Education Conference being held in London, UK.



The minister, while speaking at the conference, shared, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many initiatives have been taken up to provide quality education to all to realise the objective of building a strong nation.”



The event is organised by both the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and Bridge India. The minister, speaking further about NEP 2020, stated that the policy aims to provide education relevant to the present times even as it is rooted in Indian heritage. This will enable the future generation to have a universal approach even as they feel proud of their own culture, the minister explained.



“It is true that effective implementation of NEP needs huge resources. However, it does not mean that nothing can be achieved with the existing resources. It is possible to increase the quality of the teaching-learning process by restructuring the available resources and appropriate intervention of technology,” he opined.



“Imparting skills, entrepreneurship, and hands-on learning for students are being emphasised. Researchers, industries, and academia have been brought together to draft the student-centric education system and pedagogy. The new education system aims to thrive by giving importance to local languages even as it aspires to make students globally competitive,” Dr Ashwathnarayan said.



The minister also responded to all NEP-related queries which were posed by the attendees.



Over 200 experts from the field of education and representatives from educational institutions around the world, including, Australia and New Zealand, were present.



Meanwhile, the minister also invited the representatives to attend the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2022 scheduled to be held in November.



Tom Joseph, Executive Director, ISDC was also present at the event. The minister will also participate in the Education World Forum (EWF) to be organised in collaboration with the British Council, which will be held from May 22.