After the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that admissions to the postgraduate courses will also be conducted through the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), universities across India seem divided over it. A day after the announcement, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) adopted the CUET-PG for its admissions to postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes, while Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMIU) have opted out of this entrance test.

The two universities have stated that the admissions to the PG courses will continue as per the existing processes. The universities have said that the PG admissions have already started and switching to CUET mid-stream, and at such short notice, will not be feasible for them, as mentioned in a PTI report.

"The admission process has already begun and on such a short notice, the university cannot implement a new system. The Academic Council and the Executive Council of the university will take a decision on the matter and based on that, we will proceed," DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said. Meanwhile, Nazim Husain Al-Jafri, JMIU Registrar, said, "The university will conduct admissions through the ongoing procedure. This year, we will conduct admissions through the ongoing procedure. For future years, we will decide on the matter," reported PTI.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said on Thursday, May 19, that CUET will be introduced for PG admissions for the 2022-23 academic session. However, he had also declared that unlike CUET-UG, CUET-PG was not compulsory for central universities. The CUET-PG exams are scheduled to be held in the third week of July 2022. The applications for the exam have started from May 20 and will be open till June 18, 2022.