The results of the recently organised Pre-University Course (PUC) exams (Class XII) will be declared in the third week of June, disclosed state Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday, May 20, via a tweet.



"The PUC exams have been successfully conducted and the valuation process will begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June," he posted on Twitter.



The scores of the PUC examination can be accessed by the students on www.karresults.nic.in.



The Board conducted the PUC examinations between April 22, 2022 to May 18, 2022, all over the state in which six lakh students appeared, as stated in a report by ANI.



Although the exams were called off last year in June 2021 amid surging cases of COVID-19, this year they were conducted in offline mode.



The government of the state declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC/Class X) exams through the official websites of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), on Thursday, May 19.



According to the minister, 85.63 per cent of the students passed the SSLC examination.



"Rural students have done well in comparison to urban students while 91.32 per cent of rural students have passed whereas 86.54 per cent of urban students have passed, said Nagesh.