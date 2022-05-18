Incessant rains in Assam have forced the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSCE) to announce that the Higher Secondary first year exams, which were supposed to start today, that is Wednesday, May 18, have now been suspended until further notice. These orders were passed by Pankaj Borthakur, who is the Controller of Examination of the AHSEC.

Heavy rains have caused floods in almost 20 districts of the state, and have led to extensive damage to property as well. The floods have impacted almost two lakh people in the state so far. In many districts, including Dima Hasao, which was severely impacted, surface communication lines were also disrupted, reported the Times of India. The rain had triggered landslides, which in turn blocked rail and road connectivity within the state, and across the borders shared with Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. In Dima Hasao, the AHSCE has announced that all exams that were due to be held between May 18 and June 1 have been suspended until further notice.

The Higher Secondary first year or Class XI exams were set to conclude on May 21. In its notice to the heads of higher education institutions, the AHSCE said that the exams will remain suspended until further notice in light of the damage inflicted by the rains, and the subsequent "natural calamities".