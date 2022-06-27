The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results for Class XII today, June 27. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official websites resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org using the roll numbers given to them.

The board conducted both the practical exams and theory exams for students from March 15 to April 12, 2022. Here’s how students can check their results. There are multiple ways to do it:

Check on the official website using the following steps:

1) Go to the official website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in

2) Click on the option 'Assam Class 12 Result 2022' on the homepage

3) Enter your roll codes and roll numbers

4) Submit it and download your result

5) Save it for future reference

Students can also check their results via SMS by following the below-mentioned steps:

1) Open the SMS app on your phone

2) Create a new SMS

3) Type Assam12 rollnumber in the body of the SMS

4) Send the SMS to '56263'

5) After sending the message, students will get an SMS alert with their result

Additionally, students can also check their results using an app called SEBA Results 2022. Android users can download the app via Playstore. After downloading the app, students can type in their registration number and the results will appear on the screen.