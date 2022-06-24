The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the ICAI CA Exam 2022 for Assam due to the floods in the state. The said exam was for the Foundation course. It was scheduled to be held in the city of Silchar in Assam, on June 24 and June 26. A notice was issued by ICAI in this regard on June 23.

"Due to ongoing floods at Silchar City (Assam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – 1 [Principles and Practice of Accounting] and Paper – 2 [Business Laws & Business Correspondence and Reporting] scheduled to be held on 24th and 26th June 2022, respectively, in Silchar (Assam) Examination Centre only," the official notice issued on the official website of ICAI (icai.org) states.

"It is also clarified that the schedule of Foundation Examination announced vide Announcement No 13-CA(Exam)/M/2022 dated 21st January 2022 and 19th March 2022 in respect of all other papers/cities shall remain unchanged," the notice adds further.

It also states that the new dates for the Silchar (Assam) centre would be announced soon and advised the students to keep checking the official website for the updates. Candidates who wish to check the official notice can do so by following the steps below:

