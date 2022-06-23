Assam has advanced summer vacations for its schools by a week. An official from the state's Education Department said that the move had been made due to the severe floods affecting the state. The decision was taken on June 23, Thursday, and a notification has also been issued regarding this by Education Department Secretary Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury.

"The vacation will now start on June 25 and end on July 25, instead of July 1 to July 31. The vacation has been rescheduled for all elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools across the state," he said, as per a report by PTI.

"Most of the districts in the state are affected due to severe flood situation. Many schools are being designated as relief camps. A large number of schools are also affected and damaged due to flood, resulting in closure of schools causing academic loss," he explained.

A couple of days earlier, all schools and other educational institutions had been closed in several places in Assam due to the floods. A notice from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of the Relief and Disaster Management Branch had been issued in this regard. Karimgange, Kampur, Raha and Nagaon were the areas where educational institutions have been closed from June 21 "till the flood situation improves".

The notice, however, stated that those schools in which exams have been unavoidable pre-scheduled exams would remain open. And now that summer vacations have been announced as well, it remains to be seen what the state and central governments would decide regarding the JEE Mains exam, which is scheduled to be held from June 23-29. JEE Mains students have been long demanding that the exams be postponed.