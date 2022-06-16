As many as 2,16,525 students — more than 14,653 students compared to the previous year — are taking the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, to seek entry into professional courses in the state. The test will be held from June 16, Thursday to June 18, Saturday in 486 centres in the State, including 87 centres in Bengaluru.

As many as 1,11,975 female (51.71%) and 1,04,550 male candidates have registered for this examination. While 2,01,872 students had registered in 2021, 1,94,485 students had registered in 2020 for the exam.

Biology and Math papers are scheduled on June 16, and Physics and Chemistry will be held on June 17. Kannada language test will be conducted for 1,708 Horanadu and Hadinadu Kannadiga candidates at centres in Bengaluru, Bidar, Vijayapura, Ballari, Belagavi and Mangaluru on June 18.

Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said on Wednesday, June 15, that this year, examination centres will be videographed. As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 special invigilation squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators — a total of 20,483 officers — have been deployed on examination duty.

He said the questions and answers will be printed in English and Kannada, and in case of any discrepancy, the English version will be considered final.

Candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch, or carry electronic gadgets like tablets, mobiles or calculators into the examination hall, Narayan said. Wearing masks is mandatory, he added.



Today morning, June 16, the minister took to Twitter to post, "#CET2022 Good luck to all of us students who are writing the exam. This is an important phase in terms of the academic future of the students, and boldly test without any fear, anxiety. All The Best! #KCET2022".