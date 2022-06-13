All those Indian students who came back from war-torn Ukraine, leaving their academics midway now have an alternative. Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission of Russian Embassy in New Delhi announced that Indian students back from Ukraine can be offered admission to universities in Russia without them having to lose out on previous academic years.



The Deputy Chief informed that students will be admitted to universities in Russia where they can continue to pursue the courses they were pursuing without having to lose out on previous years of study, stated a report in PTI.



It was in response to the queries put forth by reporters about the over 20,000 students who had to flee Ukraine because Russia had invaded the country in February 2022, that Babushkin gave this reply.



Ratheesh C Nair, the Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram informed that students who had bagged scholarships can find acceptance in Russian universities.



But he added that the fees being paid in Ukraine might not be enough in Russia.



He encouraged students in Kerala to get in touch with the Russian House along with academic records like mark sheets and these will be sent to Russian varsities who would then get in touch with students and parents.



"Some medical students might have studied in Ukraine on a stipend or scholarship. Those students can avail the same stipend/scholarship in Russian universities. Some might have been studying in Ukraine universities by paying a fee of $4,000. But the average course fee in certain top-level universities in Russia would come to around $12,000. So, the students will be given admission in Russian universities that are on a par with those in Ukraine," he further explained, as per a report in The New Indian Express.

These students will not lose a year, but there are chances of them losing a semester. Ratheesh Nair has urged these students in the state to approach him at the Russian House at Vanross Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, on an individual basis.

What did the students have to say?

Welcoming Russia's offer, KS Devanarayanan Namboothiri, a fourth-year MBBS student at Sumy State University in Ukraine, said: "Nearly 50% of the students might take this opportunity." He, however, added, "In my case, I will take a decision only after discussing it with my friends and others."

According to Sharfas VV, a first-year MBBS student at Bogomolets National Medical University in Ukraine, "Though it's a welcome offer, we will take a decision only after consultations. Since the National Medical Council has not done anything to help the medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine, we are forced to take any such offers that come our way.

"There are several questions regarding visa procedures and other processes besides finance. At present, it's vacation time for us and many of the senior students have taken up internships at local hospitals," he said.