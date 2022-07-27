The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2022 results were declared at 11.30 am today, July 27. The results were published by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board. And they were announced by Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Gharai at the Auditorium of the State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE and VT).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their OJEE 2022 score cards from the official OJEE website ojee.nic.in. The admit card needs to be kept handy for checking the results. Details like the roll number and date of birth are required to access the rank cards.

Here are the steps to download the OJEE 2022 rank card:



1. Visit the official website ojee.nic.in



2. Click on the "Rank card-OJEE 2022" link on the home page



3. A new page will appear on the screen



4. Enter the required details and log in



5. OJEE 2022 result will be displayed



6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

As per the marking scheme, a correct answer carries four marks, while a wrong answer incurs the loss of one mark. No mark is awarded or deducted for unanswered questions. The students who qualify for the exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate Engineering programmes in colleges and universities across the state.

About 57,918 candidates appeared for the OJEE exam this year. The exam was conducted across 61 centres in Odisha, as well as centres in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi. OJEE 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8.