The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results will be declared on July 30, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said on Monday, July 25.

Nearly 2.2 lakh students wrote the CET that was held on June 16, 17 and 18, as stated in a report by PTI. Ashwathnarayan said that students studying under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) syllabus in Class XII were also allowed to appear for CET this year.

The CET is an entrance exam that is conducted by Karnataka for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, BSc (Hons) Sericulture, B Pharma, BSc (Hons) Forestry, B Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.

Earlier, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had informed that the CET results will be declared only after the CBSE and ICSE Class XII results have been announced. Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their marksheets on the KEA’s website by Tuesday (July 26) evening, the Minister informed.

Once the results have been declared, students can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in to check their scores. Students will also be able to check the final answer key on the same day.