Online applications for admission into Plus One courses in Kerala may now be submitted up until 5 pm on July 25. The Kerala High Court passed an order to this effect in order to allow students who cleared their Class X from the CBSE Board a chance to apply. The CBSE Class X results were released today, July 22, at 2 pm.

The court issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by two CBSE students — Ameen Saleem and Mohamed Sinan of Malappuram — to extend the last date of submitting an application for the Plus One course in the State stream so as to enable the petitioners to make online applications, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The Kerala government said that students can be granted time up until 5 pm on July 25 to submit their applications for the state-run Plus One courses. It added that granting three clear working days would not be possible at this stage due to constraints on the academic calendar for the academic year.

"As per the academic calendar, the Plus One course is scheduled to commence on August 17. It would be a challenging task for the State to ensure that 200 working days are met. Due to the delay in publishing the results, the admission process has been delayed by a couple of days. Any further delay may lead to unsettling the academic calendar," ruled the court, granting CBSE students three days' time to submit their online application.

The application form had been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala on July 11. The last date to apply initially was July 18. With the CBSE Class X results not yet declared, the date had been extended by the state government by two more days, until July 22. With the results being declared today, the court has provided students time until July 25 to apply for the Plus One courses.