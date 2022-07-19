The TS EAMCET 2022, was conducted smoothly for the most part, on Monday, July 18, with 91 per cent of candidates attending the entrance test.

At one centre in Warangal, power failure disrupted the smooth conduct of the exam. At the Ganapathy Engineering College (GCE), Warangal, the exam started one-and-a-half hours late due to technical problems.

The Ganapathy Engineering College (GCE) authorities allowed the candidates inside before 9 am and after checking their hall tickets. After the candidates settled down in their respective examination halls, there was a delay in handing out the question paper. The candidates were told that there was a technical problem in the download of the question paper.

The Principal, Dr A Pratap Reddy, informed the parents that there was no power supply from the sub-station of the electricity department. So a private generator was hired and the exam started.

Speaking to Express, Ganapathy Engineering College (GCE), Warangal in-charge P Krishna Rao admitted that due to the power supply disturbance, the EAMCET exam was delayed.

The EAMCET is conducted by JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The number of candidates who appeared for the test during the forenoon session was 21,886 (95.5 per cent) out of 22,924 registered candidates and in Andhra Pradesh, 4,587 (77 per cent) out of 5,955 registered candidates. The overall candidates who appeared for the test in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are 26,473 (91.7 per cent) out of 28,879 registered.

The number of candidates who appeared for the test during the afternoon session is 22,283 (94.2 per cent) out of 23,647 registered candidates and in Andhra Pradesh, the number of candidates who appeared were 4,753 (78.9 per cent) out of 6,022 registered candidates.

The grand total of candidates who appeared is 53,509 (91.4 per cent) out of 58,548 registered candidates.