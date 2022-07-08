In a gruesome incident, a student was killed and 14 others were injured after a tree fell on them at a school in Chandigarh. The 70-feet tall peepal tree was around 250 years old and was a heritage tree protected by the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. According to a report by IANS, the tree uprooted naturally and fell on the students who were playing under it. The incident occurred at the all-girls Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 of Chandigarh.

A woman conductor, who was also injured in the incident, was stated to be in critical condition, along with another student, said the report by IANS. The report said that Chandigarh has been battered by heavy to moderate rains in the last week.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, took to Twitter to express grief over the incident. She said, "A very heart-wrenching incident of a tree falling at Carmel Convent School Chandigarh. My condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured."

According to the Tribune News Service, medical teams were rushed to the spot, including a team of doctors from Mohali. The Deputy Commissioner and other officials from the Union Territory rushed to the school after the incident and an inquiry has been ordered.