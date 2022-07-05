Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia extended help to a student who had lost her luggage while travelling.

On July 3, a student named Anoushka took to Twitter and stated that her travel experience with IndiGo was 'horrible' as her check-in luggage was not delivered. The student tweeted multiple times, explaining the situation and briefing about her interaction with airport officials.

On July 4, the Union Minister stepped in by delivering the student's luggage to her college hostel. The minister's tweet read, "Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care."

It all started when Anoushka explained her experience via a Twitter post, tweeting that she, "had the most horrible experience travelling with @IndiGo6E because of their incompetency and delays, I had to travel to four different airports in less than 24 hours to reach my destination and when I finally did reach, I find out my check in luggage isn't delivered yet."

Following this, the student said in her tweet that she was asked to visit the airport to collect the luggage. After this instruction, the frustrated student expressed that the airlines should "partially or fully refund" for this bad experience. Venting her frustration, the student asked IndiGo airlines, "How much more mental & physical exhaustion am I supposed to suffer?"

It was reported that many IndiGo flights across the country were delayed on July 2, Saturday, as there was a shortage of crew members. Additionally, as per the official website of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 45.2% of IndiGo's domestic flights operated on time on Saturday.

Consequently, it was also reported that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took strong cognisance against IndiGo and sought clarification for the delays, as stated in a report by Livemint.

It was stated in a report by PTI that IndiGo staff members applied for sick leave and attended the Air India recruitment drive. On July 2, Phase 2 of Air India's recruitment was conducted.