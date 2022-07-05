On Tuesday, July 5, Navy officials announced that around 20 per cent of the 'Agniveers' to be inducted by the Indian Navy this year will be women. The Navy plans to recruit about 3,000 personnel this year under the Agnipath recruitment scheme and has started the registration process for the aspirants on July 1, as stated in a report by PTI. In regard to this, a Navy official said, "Twenty per cent of the naval Agniveers will be women subject to their meeting required criteria."

The Agnipath Scheme which was announced on June 14, aims to recruit youths between the age limit of 17.5 to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. But with protests and violence against the tenure, the government pushed the upper age limit to 23 years for 2022.

It is stated that three services are instructed to recruit 46,000 personnel this year and going forward the number is set to increase in the future years. With this, the Navy has already declared that the application window will be open from July 15 to 30 and the examination followed by physical tests will happen in mid-October.

As per a report in PTI, the pleas challenging the Agnipath Scheme will be heard by the Supreme Court mostly in the next week.