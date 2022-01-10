India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier or IAC 1 began another phase of sea trials on January 9 before its induction in August 2022. In this phase, this Made in India aircraft carrier will attempt complex manoeuvres deep in the ocean. Once it joins the Indian Navy, the IAC 1 will be called INS Vikrant. “The IAC now sails to undertake complex manoeuvres to establish specific readings of how the ship performs in various conditions,” Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal told PTI. “After two successive high profile visits, the President and Vice President of India, within a span of less than two weeks, IAC Vikrant is heading out for the next set of sea trials,” Commander Madhwal said



We list out a few things you ought to know about the new INS Vikrant.

Where was it made?

The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) built the ship. It is the first indigenous aircraft carrier to be built in India and is one of the most complex of its kind, said reports. The IAC is huge — 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and 59 metres high. Its construction began in 2009 and was first floated out in December 2011. The basin trials were finished by November 2020 and after the current set of trials the ship will be commissioned in August 2022.

READ ALSO : What The FAQ: First Made In India aircraft carrier to be commissioned in 2022. Here's all you need to know

How expensive is it?

Building the warship cost India Rs 23,000 crore and is now one of the few countries that are capable of building such state-of-the-art warships.

How fast is it?

Reportedly, INS Vikrant will have a top speed of around 28 knots (52 km/h) and a cruising speed of 18 knots (33 km/h) with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles (13890 km) according to official statements.

What will it hold?

Once the Indian Navy commissions the new INS Vikrant, the warship will operate Russian-built MiG-29K fighter aircraft and Kamov-31 air early warning helicopters; the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH); and the soon-to-be-inducted MH-60R multirole helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin, reported Indian Express. The ship will have over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

But didn't we have an INS Vikrant already?

Yes, we did. And it was scrapped in 2014 and the motorcycle by the same name used that metal. But INS Vikrant (R11) was the first aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy. The unfinished carrier was bought from the British in 1957 and construction was completed in 1961. It played an important role in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.