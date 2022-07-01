In a first-of-its-kind instruction, the West Bengal education department issued a directive prohibiting teachers teaching in government and government-aided schools to attach themselves to private tuitions. This directive is for all of West Bengal.

In the instruction, it was also stated that the teachers will not be allowed to be attached to any coaching centres and actions will be taken if they are found violating the government order, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The move was said to be a fallout of complaints lodged by the associations of private tutors with the education department.

''The directive was issued under the provision of Section 28 of The Rights of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009,'' said an official of the education department, as stated in TNIE.

Sources in the education department said that complaints started flooding in with the authorities about the involvement of government school teachers in private tuition. ''Most of the complaints were from private tutors and their association. A large number of educated but jobless people survive on private education. But they were facing hardship to get students as most guardians prefer to select teachers of government schools as private tutors,'' said another official.