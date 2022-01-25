After a scuffle broke out on Monday, January 24, between the students of the University of Calcutta and the police, where the former were protesting to demand an increase in postgraduate seats, the faculty council of the university came out with a statement today, January 25, to not just "strongly condemn" the incident, but it was unanimously decided that, at present, number of seats in any department will not be increased.

It was today, on January 25 at 11 am, that the Arts, Commerce, Education, Journalism and Library Science; Law and Home Science faculty council meeting of the university took place.

Protesting students surrounded the Vice-Chancellor's car and the police were struggling to handle the situation on January 24. After a scuffle broke out, the students alleged that the police were using force because the Vice-Chancellor said so. The faculty council that met today went on to call this incident a "gross breach of propriety and civility" against as prestigious an institute as the University of Calcutta. It called the protesters "outsiders" and said that, in the future, they are expected to behave in a way that befits the "morality and culture" of the university and society, at large.