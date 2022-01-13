The Uttar Pradesh government has decided that schools violating the Right to Education (RTE) Act rules will now face action. The Department of Basic Education has decided to initiate the process of withdrawing recognition of schools not complying with the RTE rules.

Nearly one lakh students from weaker sections of society have been admitted in private schools under RTE provisions for the academic session 2021-22. Additional Director of Basic Education, Lalita Pradeep, said that complaints had been received against several schools that were not complying with the RTE rules.

Under the RTE Act, children belonging to economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups are admitted to recognised unaided private schools to the extent of 25 per cent of the total capacity of their entry-level classes, either pre-primary or Class I.

The department has received complaints pertaining to school management harassing parents for unnecessary documents, striking off names of children without reason, not allowing children to attend school even after their names were approved by the government, charging money from students and not giving them receipts.

Pradeep said that under the RTE rules, private schools are required to submit a recognition certificate from the state education department for seeking affiliation from any Board (CBSE or ICSE). "Action will be taken against schools that do not admit children under the RTE rules," she said.