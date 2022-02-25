More about the FDP, here | (Pic: Edexlive)

Different aspects of digital transformation and its application in various areas were discussed at a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) held at the Institute of Business and Computer Studies (IBCS), Faculty of Management Sciences of SOA, on Wednesday, February 23.

Around 100 participants from different parts of Odisha participated in the FDP organised by SOA on the theme, Digital Transformation: Issues and Challenges.

The resource persons included Prof Satyabhushan Dash of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow; Prof Tapan Kumar Panda, Director of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS); Prof BB Mishra of Utkal University and Prof Manit Mishra of International Management Institute (IMI), Bhubaneswar who shared their views on the subject.

The speakers spoke on various aspects of digital transformation, its use and application in marketing, customer satisfaction, learning, healthcare and livelihood.

The event was chaired by SOA’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra. The Dean of IBCS Prof Anup Kumar Samantaray and Convenor of the FDP Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das were present. It was coordinated by faculty members Dr Alaka Samantaray and Rita Prusty.