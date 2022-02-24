At least ten students from Karnataka are stranded in Ukraine, informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and also added that the state government is working with the Indian Embassy there as well as the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that they come back to India, safe and sound. This was informed by the Chief Minister on Thursday, February 24.

The chief minister also added that he will be having a word with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the same, as stated in a report by PTI.

"At the time when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, about hundred Indian students were on their way to the airport in two buses and got stranded, as the flights could not land. More than 10 are from Karnataka, we are gathering information about them," Bommai said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

The chief minister has also assured that the government is constantly in touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and the Chief Secretary is in touch with the Foreign Secretary.

A message has been sent to the Embassy and the Embassy is guiding students with regards to where they should reach as well as the security situation. When the flights begin operation, steps will be taken to get them back in coordination with the Government of India, the chief minister informed.

In its latest advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that the schedule for the special flights to evacuate Indian nationals and students has been suspended. The Ministry of External Affairs has assured the citizens and students that alternative arrangements are being made for their evacuation.