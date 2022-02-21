As educational institutes reopen in a phased manner amidst a decline in COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on February 20, said that his administration will facilitate an interactive environment that was missing in online classes.

He was speaking at this month's episode of 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' which he dedicated to the youth of the Union Territory. The radio programme was aired on all local and primary channels of All India Radio in the UT and was broadcasted on DD Kashir.

Education and health of children are the biggest responsibilities of the administration, Sinha said, adding that last year, it had to prioritise health but now, with declining COVID cases, opening of schools and creation of happiness zones, the administration aims to facilitate an interactive environment in educational institutions.

Acknowledging the importance of mental health, especially during the ongoing pandemic, more than 1,000 government schools in Jammu have created happiness zones to provide safe and psychologically comfortable spaces within school premises where students can talk about their feelings and emotions in confidence.

Responding to suggestions by one of the callers, the LG said that the administration understands the need for providing psycho-social support to students and it is taking positive steps in this direction. Callers also gave suggestions pertaining to National Cadet Corps (NCC) expansion, introduction of philosophy as subject in post-graduation at Kashmir University, development of Aharbal as an offbeat tourist site with better facilities, promoting financial literacy and launching a special drive to facilitate delivery of financial services.

Sinha passed directions on these issues to the officials concerned to take necessary measures and incorporate these insights in their policies. He also endorsed the idea of a public-private partnership model to bridge the digital divide and create an enabling environment for digital inclusion.