Industrial Training Institute (ITI) is providing training to more than 800 unemployed youths from far-flung hilly areas in different trades under the Government's Skill India Programme.

"Training is being imparted for more than 20 different trades to the youths of the remotest areas so that they can become independent. We have courses on becoming fashion designer, computer operator and programming assistant, electrician, welding, carpenter, stenographer, plumber as well as mechanic," said Asiya Manzoor who is the employability skill instructor at ITI, Rajouri.

"Our aim is to get rid of the unemployment among youths and impart practical training so that they can earn their livelihood," she added.

READ ALSO : Students of College of Art are against merger with Ambedkar University Delhi. Here's why

Basic training is also being imparted to the people who are currently working under the Jal Shakti mission regarding the basic tools, motor wiring and transformers, said an instructor.

One of the students told ANI, "I have completed my graduation and I am here to learn stenography. I want to be independent and hence, I am here to get hands-on knowledge regarding the subject."