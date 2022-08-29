Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expanded medical education by sanctioning 16 new medical colleges in the state. He also informed that there were proposals to set up 13 more medical colleges.

The announcement came on August 28, Sunday. According to the Minister, Telangana would have a total of 29 medical colleges. Minister KTR additionally praised his government and stated that only five government medical colleges were established in the region before the state was formed in 2014, as per a report by PTI.

"Hon'ble Telangana CM #KCR Garu has scripting History in medical education. Prior to 2014, in 67 years, only 5 Govt medical colleges were set-up in #Telangana. In the last 8 years, 16 new Medical colleges sanctioned & 13 more to be setup making it one medical college per Dist," he tweeted.

He informed that medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Ramagundam and Jagtial were also almost completed, while the college in Kothagudem would be inaugurated soon, as per the PTI report.

The Minister also claimed that the Central Government had not sanctioned any money for a single medical college in the state. "Now, let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi Ji sanctioned to Telangana," the Minister asked in another tweet, which then displayed the number "0".