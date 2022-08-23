The submission deadline for several undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in distance and online mode at Jamia Millia Islamia has now been extended till September 15. Those who are interested to apply can fill the application form on the official website jmicoe.in.

The official notification released by the university stated, “On request of the Hony. Director, CDOE, the Vice Chancellor, JMI has approved the extension of the last date to fill the Online Admission forms of Centre for Distance & Online Education for all U.G/P.G/Certificate/ P.G. Diploma Programs from 22.08.2022 to 15.09.2022 for the academic session 2022-23."

Candidates who wish to register can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Jamia Office of Controller of Examinations jmicoe.in

2. On the homepage of the website, click on the link that says online distancing learning programmes

3. Register yourself with the required credentials

4. Fill in the application form

5. Pay the application fees and submit the form

6. Download and save the form for future use

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while filling their form. The university allows students to apply only online on the official website.