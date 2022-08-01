The Backward Classes Welfare (B) Department of the Government of Telangana has issued a memo constituting five teams to look into recent reports of food poisoning among students in government-run residential schools in the state. The teams are required to submit their reports on August 8 by 4.00 pm.

There has been a spike in the number of cases of food poisoning reported in residential schools constituted for the Backward Classes in Telangana. In Mahbubnagar district alone, two incidents of students falling sick after consuming hostel food were reported in the span of three days towards the end of July. At the Telangana Minorities Residential School in Siddipet, more than 130 students were taken sick after eating hostel food towards the end of June.

Today, August 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out all guns blazing against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR) administration for providing food of sub-par quality at the residential schools.

BJP in-charge of National Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya said, "Lord KCR and Prince KTR claim that their Govt provides quality food to students in schools. KCR claims to have consulted dieticians and designed meal plan, KTR brags more, says CM's grandson eats the same rice. Truth is that in last seven months 700 students reported food poisoning."

The Telangana government has now constituted five teams to inspect all residential institutions and BC hostels to look into the reported cases and suggest remedial measures.

The inspection teams have been ordered to check personal hygiene maintained by the kitchen staff, storage of water, rice, and vegetables, maintenance of washrooms and storage rooms, the quality of rice procured from civil supplies, and methods of cooking followed. The teams will also look into the health check-ups of the staff, and suggest any measures that are required.