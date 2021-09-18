A teacher who is always seen in the classroom to teach students has got the extra mile by portraying his heart and mind to beautify his school. This outsourced drawing teacher has been spending his labour, time, toil and sweat to connect each wall to the student with attractive paintings.

This social initiative not only beautifies the school but also creates social awareness among the students.Yerra Satyanarayana who was working as an outsourced drawing teacher in Andhavarapu Varaha Narasimham Municipal High School (AVNM), Gujarathipeta in Srikakulam municipal corporation limits is contributing his bit in his school beautification under Nadu-Nedu programme. He has been working with a mission to connect the students to walls by attractive paintings of academic subjects and social issues. He has portrayed hundreds of paintings related to Science, History, Maths, Swatch Bharat and COVID precautions on at least 4000sft area of school walls.

However, he is waiting to complete the paintings of the school compound wall. He has painted murals on discipline, tales and good manners in classroom walls. The artworks in the corridor of the classrooms depicts various lessons belongs Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History and Mathematics. A portion of the walls outside the building has covered with paintings of plantation, save water, Swatch Bharat and COVID-19 precautions. Therefore, the wall of the school creates awareness on academic subjects as well as social issues among the students besides the beautification. Speaking to TNIE, the drawing teacher Y Satyanarayana said, "I have joined as an outsourced craft teacher in this school in 2012. I have received so many state level awards for my drawings. At least 320 students those trained at me have received national and state level awards for drawings. I believe that picture is an effective medium to raise awareness. Therefore, I have taken up my school drawing and painting works under Nadu-Nedu scheme.

I have completed my drawings and paintings in classrooms during the lockdown. Though government has paid for 3000sft area only, I have completed 4000 sft area of paintings. I am waiting to complete compound wall paintings. I feel it is my social responsibility to develop my school. I never bother about payment given by the government of Andhra Pradesh. I have received good applause from my school community, students and their parents."

I feel honoured to portray my art on my school walls than receiving state level awards. Speaking to TNIE, P Indira Mani, Head Mistress of AVNM high school said, "We have paid as per Nadu-Nedu grants to the outsourced drawing teacher for his drawing and paintings. However, he did the work more than we paid. I hope these paintings would create awareness on various social issues, besides beautifying these walls. We have been receiving good response from our higher officials, students, parents and other schools teachers for these paintings."