Osmania University's first semester exams for the postgraduate batch of 2020-22, which hadn't been held due to the pandemic, have been scheduled from September 14 and will proceed as planned, confirmed the university. Although the varsity had opened up hostels since September 5, sources say that a majority of students only came back to campus on September 11, after the Ganesh Chathurthi festival. It is to be noted that the students from the batch of 2020-22, who are soon to finish their first of two years as masters students, have never been on campus before this month, owing to lockdowns and the pandemic.

In an exclusive chat with Edexlive, the Vice-Chancellor of OU, Dr D Ravinder Yadav has said that discussions were held with all student representatives and organisations of the varsity on Thursday, September 9, and no objections were raised in that meeting. However, this morning, at around 12.30, members of the ABVP wing of OU barged into the VC's residence, and asked to reschedule the exams. However, it was made clear to them that no such request would be entertained. It is in the interest of the students, maintains Dr Yadav, telling Edexlive that the pandemic has already led students to lose a major chunk of their academic year.

"This step was taken in the interest of the students. Every hour is precious t to them now because the academic year has been affected because of the pandemic. These theory exams have to be conducted offline, and with the threat of the third wave, this was the right time to go ahead with them. We are trying to save the academic year," said the VC. The authorities also ensured that strict COVID protocols and stringent adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures will be followed. The VC also spoke about how the irregularities in the schedule might affect foreign students who are in campus.

The PG entrance exam for the batch of 2021-23 for engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy courses were also conducted between 11 and 14 August at 19 centres in Warangal and Hyderabad, and the results were announced on August 6. PG common entrance test for 19 disciplines was conducted on September 4, and the MBA exams were conducted online. Undergraduate odd semester results were also declared by the varsity on September 1. The PhD coursework exams, for those who have finished their PG coursework, are due to be conducted between September 24 - 25.