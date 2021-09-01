As many as 74,853 students are expected to appear for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)-2021 to be held at 316 centres across the state on Wednesday. The students enrolled for test should reach the examination centre by 9:30 am and those reached after 11 am will not be allowed into the exam centres

COVID guidelines

Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training Chairman P Bhaskar said the exam will be held between 11 am to 1 pm at the examination centres by following strict COVID protocols. All the students should wear a mask and hand gloves and carry their own sanitiser with them. Students will be scanned using thermal scanners. Special isolation rooms were arranged at the centres and COVID-infected students will be allowed to appear for the test with PPE kits

Hall ticket

Arrangements have been made for the convenience of the students to download their hall ticket from August 25. Those who didn't download their hall tickets through technical reasons can appear for the test by submitting the required documents at the centre.