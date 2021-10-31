Tamil Nadu officials are in preparation mode as schools are set to reopen on November 1, so much so that the Vellore District Collector P Kumaravel Pandian himself oversaw the inspection of private school buses by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials in the city's Nethaji Stadium on October 30.

According to official sources, about 200 out of the total 420 buses belonging to around 106 private schools in Vellore were inspected in a day. What is it that they were checking? Everything. From the vehicles' overall operating conditions and emergency exits to even display boards and doors. Official sources said that a similar inspection was conducted on as many as 133 buses belonging to 40 schools in the Gudiyatham Municipality of the district.

Stalin's statement

On the same day, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a statement, “Even though they are familiar with schools, these students are coming to schools after a great crisis. Though a full stop has been put to Corona, people are still anxious about the virus. This anxiety is especially widely prevalent among school children. It is our duty to embrace children to dispel their anxiety." He advised teachers to opt for stories, playing, singing and painting during the first two weeks of school.