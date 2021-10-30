Ahead of the scheduled reopening of in-person classes for students of Classes I to VIII across Tamil Nadu from November 1, Chief Minister MK Stalin on October 30 called upon teachers to welcome children and dispel their anxiety over the Coronavirus pandemic. He advised them to opt for stories, playing, singing and painting during the first two weeks of school.

Stalin reportedly in a statement, “Even though they are familiar with schools, these students are coming to schools after a great crisis. Though a full stop has been put to Corona, people are still anxious about the virus. The anxiety is especially widely prevalent among schoolchildren. It is our duty to embrace children to dispel their anxiety."

The Chief Minister also called upon parliamentarians, legislators, local body representatives, school managements and headmasters to offer students sweets and flowers.

Stalin added in the statement, “There is a possibility that children may not have acquired abilities according to their classes, as they were not in the regular stream of school education for the past year and a half. Teachers should act to compensate this loss. I request them to offer training for teachers in this regard."

Stalin further asked students to get over the past and look forward to a positive future, as they enter schools from next month. Noting that students in these classes missed about 600 days of regular schooling, Stalin thanked all those who supported the Tamil Nadu government in its fight against COVID-19.