The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, dismissed yet another petition, that sought the cancellation of results of NEET 2021. The petition was filed by former Minister of External Affairs and senior advocate Salman Khurshid and was eventually withdrawn after the judges refused to interfere in the matter.



A week ago, the apex court had dismissed another petition that sought the same and had asked the lawyer who filed that case to not file any such petitions. While the court initially slapped a cost of 5 lakh and added that the lawyer will have to bear the cost 'for giving this advice' (of filing the petition), they later noted that the cost will not be imposed. The court also warned Pradeep Gupta, one of the lawyers, that fines will be imposed if they file similar petitions again.



Coming back to Khurshid's petition, he had also cited an alleged paper leak as grounds for cancelling the results of NEET. While the exam was held on September 21, the results are expected any day. "It (cancellation) will cause a lot of confusion and our involvement will be detrimental to a large number of students. Sorry, we can’t interfere," the court told Khurshid. Even though Khurshid pressed for an intervention, the court noted, "any observation by us will be taken out of context and confuse students. "



While hearing the previous petition, a bench led by justice Nageshwara Rao noted, "...the court will not cancel the exam in which 7.5 lakh people have taken the exam. This exam was conducted nationally and not locally..."