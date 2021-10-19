Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has issued procedures that need to be adhered to with regards to the merger of aided schools. This is for the management of those aided schools that have agreed to merge the student enrollment or aided schools that fall directly under the public education department.



It is the Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) who have asked the District Education Officers (DEOs) to enroll students from aided schools into schools that are nearby, keeping in mind the wish of the parents. "These students should be enrolled in the respective schools by the 31st of this month and the information should be uploaded on the Child Info Services site," the RJDs asserted, as mentioned in a report by The Hans India.



As far as the teachers of the respective aided schools are concerned, they will be absorbed by other schools, depending on their seniority. School Education department's Director, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, also released the schedule for the same.



Some important dates

As per the schedule released, from October 20 to 22, the district-level seniority list of teachers will be prepared and will be on display till October 24, 5:00 pm. Post this, all the objections noted between October 24 and 27 will be resolved and the final list is expected to be put out by October 31.

On November 1, the vacancy positions will be made known, registrations for the same will be held from November 2 to 5, allocation orders will be released by November 6 and teachers will be required to report to their assigned schools by November 7.