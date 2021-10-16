Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin inaugurated a new building for the Institute of Business Administration of Loyola College in Chennai on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled that Loyola College has a special connection with his family since his elder brother MK Alagiri, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and the sons of Murasoli Maran, Kalanidhi Maran and Dayanidhi Maran, had studied in this college.

After a long time, Stalin was heard mentioning the name of his brother MK Alagiri at this function. "Though I have the grouse that I could not study in this college, I am proud that my election results were announced from this college," Stalin recalled.

Recalling the educational services of Loyola College for the past 95 years, the Chief Minister said this college should grow further to cater to the needs of lakhs of students in the future too. Stalin said his father late M Karunanidhi had inaugurated the Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology located within the Loyola complex in 2010 and after ten years, he had the opportunity to open the business administration institute's building.