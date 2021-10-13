Free study material has been made available online for all first-year intermediate students in Telangana who are wrought with exam stress, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Courtesy, the state government. This was announced by P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister of State for Education, Government of Telangana, on Tuesday.



Apart from releasing the said material, the minister said that this would go a long way in helping students attempt exam questions with more ease. While the study material on History, Physics, Math, Botany and Zoology are now available on http://www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and has been developed by experts, the study material of other subjects will be released in a few days as well, she said.



Only about 70 per cent of the syllabus will be covered in the exams and the exam itself will have 50 per cent choices to ease the burden of all those students who weren't able to keep up with the academic calendar because of the shift to online education, the minister said. The government remains committed to offering quality education and is taking steps for the overall development of students who are pursuing their academics in government junior colleges, which is already benefiting students, she also mentioned.