"We need to walk in the slush every day to reach school. The condition worsens when it rains. If roads are not fixed immediately we will stop going to school," says a girl student of Chunchanahalli Government School with broken words highlighting the poor road condition at her village connecting the school.

The fear of frequently falling on the muddy road which resembles a path on a paddy ground on their way to the school, has forced the students of the Chunchanahalli village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru to express their ire against the officials for the poor condition of roads at their village.

With officials and elected representatives in the region turning a blind eye to their grievances over the last several months, students along with the villagers drew the attention of the officials by planting the paddy seedlings on the road stretch as a mark of protest.

Though the villagers, who are mostly into agriculture, have apprised of their perennial problem many times with the officials and elected representatives, it has been in vain. "All these days the school were shut due to COVID-19 and the kids somehow managed. But now the condition has worsened especially following incessant rain. The entire road stretch has turned like a paddy ground and kids going to school are struggling to walk on the path while a few have already injured falling here," said Guru, a resident of the village.

Another student points out that he and a few of his school mate have fallen on the mud losing balance. "Not only our uniforms get dirt but we have suffered injuries. We want good roads to reach the school," the boy said.