By providing bus service to the students of a government school situated in Kothapalli Mandal Centre on November 15, the Managing Director of state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), VC Sajjanar, has managed to cheer up the students greatly.



It was the headmistress Bharati of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kothapalli who tweeted to VC Sajjanar about how students were having a hard time getting to school because of a lack of bus facility from Chennur to Kothapalli in the morning hours. Tagging the Twitter handle of the TSRTC Managing Director, she even posted a video of the students.

VC Sajjanar was quick to respond and gave instructions to TSRTC officials, asking them to extend bus facility to the students, as per a report in Telangana Today. Hence, a bus service has begun from Chennur to Kothapalli and has gone a long way in helping students reach the school. Both the headmistress and students were grateful for the quick action by the IPS officer.

The photos of the bus service were a viral affair on social media. Users on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp lavished praise upon the Managing Director of TSRTC for responding promptly to the woes of the students.