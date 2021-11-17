The Goa government's task force on COVID-19 has given the nod for schools to be reopened for Classes I to VIII from November 22 with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs (standard operating procedures). Chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, a meeting of the task force examined the existing COVID situation in the state before proclaiming the decision.



The Chief Minister has said that the final decision will be taken by the state government upon considering logistical issues. The offline classes for Classes IX to XII have already commenced in the state. The CM has also asked schools with more than 1,000 students to submit a plan regarding how they will manage such a large number of students while keeping in mind social distancing norms. He further emphasised that all necessary COVID-19 SOPs will have to be followed by the schools and students, as per a statement to PTI.